Blow away those cobwebs and work off those mince pies with a crisp country walk on New Year’s Day.

The DiscoverNK team invites walkers to join them outside Cogglesford Watermill, in Sleaford at 10.30am.

The walk will go through the town centre, following the Stepping Out Riverside Walk and into the countryside.

The route is 6.4 miles in length and will take two-and-half to three hours.

Enjoy a mulled wine at Cogglesford Watermill upon return.