Series of concerts RAF Cranwell features military wives choir and college band

Cranwell Military Wives Choir is preparing for what it describes as ‘its most exciting engagement of the year’ - performing alongside the band of RAF College Cranwell.

The Whittle Hall Series of concerts will be held at RAF Cranwell from Wednesday, September 20, to Friday, September 22.

Concerts will include music by the RAF College Band, who have asked Cranwell Military Choir to join them in some songs.

The choir will also be performing some of their own songs.

Sam Wildridge has been a choir member for almost two years. She said: “This series of events is a fantastic way to showcase the diverse range in which the choir and the band can collate and showcase how hard we have both been working this year.

A spokesman from the choir said: “The Military Wives Choir and the RAF College band have a strong link in a love of music. As well as having some of the wives’ husbands who are musicians in the band, they also have current serving band members also being able to sing as a Military Wife.”

Music starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £7.50 for adults, and £4 for children under the age of 16, are available from www.justaddtickets.co.uk