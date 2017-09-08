Share your healthy recipes and help fundraise for local NHS Trust

A Lincolnshire-based NHS trust is creating a recipe book to promote healthy cooking as an important part of staying well.

According to Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, studies have shown that good nutrition is just as important for good mental health as it is for physical health, and healthy eating in particular can have a big impact on people’s mental wellbeing.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. EMN-170809-145506001

The trust is responsible for mental health services in the county and as well as awareness, the book is designed to raise money for LPFT’s Charitable Funds.

LPFT’s Charitable Funds is an independent and dedicated charity that plays a vital role in supporting the local NHS to make a difference to service user care. It funds innovative projects to enhance services and facilities that would otherwise not be funded by the NHS.

The Trust is looking for recipes to be submitted by the end of September. All of the recipes will be checked by a panel that will include a nutrition specialist. The service users will also try out cooking the recipes themselves.

Many service users talk about the struggles they face with cooking healthy meals, particularly on a small budget, so the recipe book will be full of simple to cook main meals that can be delivered cheaply.

The Trust also wants to make recipes accessible to their service users with learning disabilities by making it an easy-read document.

For a full list of criteria and to access the submission form, visit the news page on the Trust’s website. The recipes must be submitted to communicationslpft@lpft.nhs.uk or sent to the Communications Team, Trust Headquarters, St George’s, Long Leys Road, Lincoln, LN1 1FS by Friday September 29.

The cook book will be launched as part of Mental Health Awareness Week in May 2018. All proceeds from the book will go to LPFT Charitable Funds.