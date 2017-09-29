Show honours legendary duo Simon and Garfunkel at Sleaford Playhouse

Tribute will be paid to music legends Simon and Garfunkel in a show coming to Sleaford Playhouse.

The Sounds of Simon present From The Sound of Silence to The Rhythm of The Saints this Saturday, September 30.

Ben Bowden and Adam Ellis recreate hits from Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel including Bridge Over Troubled Water, The Sound of Silence and Mrs Robinson.

A spokesman from Sleaford Playhouse said: “With video clips, stories, and memories from the last 50+ years, this is a wonderful show filled with excellent music, nostalgia, and a genuine love for some great musician.”

The Sounds of Simon are now in their 11th year of touring as the longest running tribute of its type.

Of the show, Adam said: “It’s great to take a songwriter as brilliant as Paul Simon and then track his development over 30 years.

“The evening will show how a songwriter practices and develops his craft.”

The show in Sleaford is a welcome return for The Sounds of Simon.

Ben said: “It’s great to come back to old friends.”

Tickets, priced at £12, are available from www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk

They can also be purchased by calling the box office on 0333 666 3366.