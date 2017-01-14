Show is a globe-trotting adventure

Rhubarb Theatre is presenting an exciting new show for intrepid adventurers of all ages in Billinghay Village Hall.

Based on the inspiring real-life heroism of journalist and explorer Nellie Bly, this is a free event for all children aged five and above.

It will be held on Saturday, January 21, at 2pm and will offer youngsters the chance to have some fun and find out about youth groups in the village.

In the show, two children discover a mysterious game while visiting their grandmother. They get more than they bargain for when they start to roll the dice.

Join Julia and John as they play Granny’s Game, where a trip around the board becomes a globe-trotting adventure.

Wrestling the snakes and climbing the ladders, our brave players will risk it all in a high stake quest they will never forget.