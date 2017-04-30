Sleaford chippy cooks up a new business idea on the move

By Andy Hubbert

Sunny and Narinder Singh, who run Sunny’s Plaice in Jermyn Street, as well as chip shops in Bardney and Lincoln, have just launched a mobile chippy to serve outlying villages as well as cater for parties, fairs and functions.

It is based on a small truck and is totally self-contained, explains Narinder, who has recruited six part-time staff to help serve.

With Sunny doing the driving and frying, the van opened for business last Wednesday evening at Leasingham Village Hall where it will be weekly and on Thursday evenings at the Cranwell convenience store on College Road.

The couple are considering a third location after receiving lots of suggestions.

Narinder said this was the one area of the business they had not tried before: “We want to roll it out to villages where they are crying out for good quality, freshly cooked and fairly priced fish and chips.”

She added: “Sometimes people come home from work and don’t want to have to drive out of the village back into town, so we are providing an added amenity.”

They are also excited about getting out at weekends to cater for local events, weddings and functions (they have 20 bookings already).

For details email enquir ies@sunnysplaice.co.uk .