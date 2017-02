The Festival 60s comes to The Legionnaires Club, in Sleaford this Saturday, February 11.

There will be performances from The Fortunes, Amen Corner, Union Gap and Little Miss Sixties.

The Fortunes are famous for You’ve Got Your Troubles, Amen Corner for (If Paradise Is) Half As Nice and Union Gap for Young Girl.

A licensed bar and hot food will be available.

Tickets are priced at £23, and to buy call 01522 576238 or 07729 097235.

Doors open at 5.30pm.