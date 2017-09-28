Spinning and weaving demonstration event in Osbournby church

You can spin a yarn and weave a web with South Lincolnshire Spinners and Weavers group this weekend at a church near Sleaford.

The group will be doing spinning, weaving and braid making demonstrations in Osbournby Church on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be displays of fibres, yarns, finished items, dyeing and tools between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Saturday and 1-4.30pm on Sunday.

Interested visitors can have a go themselves, chat to members for advice and tips and there will be a table of items for sale.

Join them for this event set in the old village church with its Medieval pew ends and themed floral displays.

Light refreshments will be available and ample parking.

Any queries call Rosalind on 01529 455367.