Spooktacular fun for kids at Cogglesford Watermill

Spooky goings on are happening at Cogglesford Watermill, in East Road, Sleaford, this Halloween.

You can explore the mill between 6pm and 8pm on Tuesday, October 31, and enjoy creepy crafts, twisted trails and spooky stories.

A spokesman from Discover NK said: “Come down if you dare, but if you do, you must beware.”

Those in fancy dress win a goody bag.

Entry is free. Children under the age of 11 must have adult supervision.

Call 01529 413671 for further details.