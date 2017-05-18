Still time to see students’ photographs at art gallery

There is still time to visit an exhibition at a Sleaford gallery displaying work from A-Level students.

Carre Gallery is displaying work created by the photography department at St George’s Academy, in Sleaford, until Saturday, May 20.

More work created by photography students as part of the exhibition at Carre Gallery. EMN-170515-162043001

Work has been produced by Year 13 students over the past two years for their BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in photography.

Previous students who have taken the qualification have applied and received a Licentiateship from the Royal Photographic Society giving them the letters LPRS after their name.

Head of photography at St George’s Academy Carla Ferrier said: “This is an excellent opportunity that allows all students to showcase their own work in a public exhibition.”

Gaby Smithson, one of the exhibiting students, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to display our work to show what we have achieved.

“I will be starting my degree in photography this September and the exhibition has given me the chance to showcase my favourite work, which I am proud of.”