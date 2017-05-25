Stone carving at arts venue

Artist and sculptor James Sutton is holding a three-day course in limestone carving at Sleaford’s National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD), in Navigation Wharf.

The workshops will start next Saturday, June 3, and run for three weeks until Saturday, June 17.

A spokesman for the NCCD said: “Heritage craft skills are increasingly under threat and being lost to the rise of technological advancements.

“However, here at NCCD we want to preserve and celebrate these skills and help pass on our enthusiasm to members of the public too.”

The course is a perfect opportunity for beginners to gain an insight into the basics of limestone carving, and the techniques and tools required.

There will also be the chance to design and make a limestone sculpture.

Saturday, June 3, will focus on the basics of the tools and techniques, then on Saturday, June 10 carving can commence, and on Saturday, June 17, the finishing touches can be added.

Workshops are held between 10am and 4pm, and are suitable for those aged 16 and older.

It costs £180 for the course, and materials are included.

To book, call 01529 308710 or email shop@nationalcraftanddesign.org.uk