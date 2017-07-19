Talk from aviation expert next week

A former aero-systems engineer for the RAF will give a talk at Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre next week.

Paul Stoddart’s talk will be entitled Dambusters The Raid Revisited.

It will be held in the Peter Scoley Hall at the centre, and has been organised by Friends of Metheringham Airfield.

Paul was first commissioned into the RAF in 1983, serving for eight years before becoming an advanced trainer at a flying training school.

He then took a position at RAF Cranwell, on the directing staff of initial officer training at Cranwell.

Paul then left the RAF, and has written a number of articles and presented lectures regarding aviation history.

His career then saw him work with the Ministry of Defence as an analyst and run trial programmes for the Harrier and Sea Harrier.

Paul is now an analyst at RAF Waddington.

His talk will start at 7.30pm.

Entry is free for members of Friends of Metheringham Airfield, and £5 for non-members.

Tickets are available on the door.

Refreshments of tea, coffee and biscuits will be available.