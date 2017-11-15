Brexit is the theme behind production

A play which follows two distant siblings who are from completely different walks of life is coming to North Hykeham, near Sleaford.

Zest Theatre present What Once Was Ours at the Terry O’Toole Theatre, in Moor Lane, tomorrow (Thursday, November 16), at 7.30pm.

A spokesman for the Terry O’Toole Theatre said: “Katie and Callum couldn’t be any more distant and disconnected: different hertiage, different cities, different opportunities. Except there is one thing they’ll always have in common: Dad.

“Created against the background of Brexit, What Once Was Ours explores how politics and national values impact upon the complex lives of one family.

“Striking original music and immersive design combine to create this powerful new production for young people.

Tickets, priced at £12 for adults, £10 for concessions, and £7.50 for those under the age of 16, are available from the box office on 01522 883311.

There are limited tickets available, and it is a standing performance, so audiences are advised to wear comfortable shoes.