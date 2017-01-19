Cast are gearing up for the opening night

A drama group near Sleaford are putting the last minute touches to their production.

Billingborough Amateur Theatre Society (BATS) are putting on a production of Alladin in Billingborough Village Hall.

The cast is made up of younger and older members so there is something for everyone.

Performances of Aladdin are on Friday, January 20, Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22.

Tickets are priced at £5 each, and free for children under the age of three.

They are available from Billingborough Post Office.

There are matinee and evening performances of the production, and proceeds from Sunday, January 22 matinee will go to Make A Wish UK.