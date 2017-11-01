Classic TV comedy Steptoe and Son adapted for stage and Heckington audience

To help mark 55 years since Steptoe and Son first hit the TV screens, a theatre show is coming to the Sleaford area.

Hambledon Productions present Steptoe and Son at Heckington Village Hall next Friday, November 10, at 7.30pm.

The production follows Albert and Harold, a father and son, with Albert proclaiming he is a poor old man and Harold protesting that he is just a dirty old man.

In reality, both are telling the truth.

A spokesman for Hambledon Productions said: “Marking 55 years since the show’s first broadcast, Hambledon Productions breathes life into the Steptoe household with this faithful, fresh and hilarious adaptation of original episodes from the long-running smash hit BBC sitcom.

The production, which has been fully endorsed and supported by original writers, will feature classic episodes such as Divided We Stand, Men of Letters and Come Dancing.

Tickets, priced at £10 in advance are available at www.hambledonproductions.com or by calling 01472 388019.

There will also be tickets, priced at £12, available on the door.