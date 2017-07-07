Night of comedy is back in Leadenham

A host of comedians will be appearing at the George Hotel, in Leadenham, next Friday, July 14.

The BIG Leadenham Comedy Night will feature Duncan Oakley, Ben Shannon, Fran Jenking, MC Paul Mutagejja and another comedian yet to be announced.

Duncan has been on the comedy circuit since 1999, and has had appearances on BBC3, Channel 4, and BBC Radio 4.

In the press, he is described as ‘leaping between stupidity and pure brilliance’.

Ben joined the circuit in 2011, and has appeared alongside other comedians at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

He is described in the press as ‘hugely impressive, with a compelling stage presence’.

Fran is well known for his stories, observations and relationship with the crowd. The press say ‘Fran has a natural ability to banter and just seems to create material from almost nowhere’.

Paul is described as ‘a great compere and comedian’ and ‘very funny and charming’.

Doors open at 6.45pm, for a 7pm start.

Tickets priced at £11 are available from www.lineup.com/event/big-leadenham-comedy-night