Panto season is in full swing

A village dramatic group near Sleaford is deep in rehearsals in the run up to a pantomime performance.

Leadenham Players, an amateur dramatic theatre group, was founded more than 30 years ago, and is putting on a production of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs at Leadenham Village Hall.

The production is written by Ben Crocker, directed by Jane Thorne, produced by Nicolle Taylor and Liz Watson, and choreographed by Rachel Robson.

The cast is made up of young and old following auditions in August.

Susan Edwards from Leadenham Players said: “Our new, younger, supporting cast make for a fantastic chorus, so why not bring your family and join in our quest to save Snow White, meet seven very unique little people, sing-along to some familiar songs, and have some good old family fun.”

Performances of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs are on Friday, January 27, Saturday, January 28, Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4.

Tickets are priced at £5.50 for adults, £4 for children and concessions, £17.50 for family tickets and free for children aged three and under.

To buy tickets, call 07462 167329 or email: theleadenhamplayers@gmail.com