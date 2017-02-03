Village is ready for pantomime

The Pickworth Players are putting the finishing touches to their pantomime performance debuting this Friday, February 3.

Pickworth is a small village near Sleaford, and the amateur dramatic group is known for its pantomime and murder mystery productions.

The 2017 production is all about Ronald Plump, an evil and wealthy man who wants to turn Pickworth village into a theme park.

Audiences can see some of their favourite childhood characters Goldielocks, Jack and The Beanstalk, Little Bo Peep, Pinocchio and Sleeping Beauty, try to defeat Ronald Plump.

Frankie, a local hero, and Freddy Charming from the Daily Schmooze must save Pickworth with help from a magical four-legged beast.

Jody Barratt, director of the play, said: “There are some fantastic actors hiding in Pickworth, but don’t take my word for it, come along and have a laugh.”

Performances are on Friday, February 3 at 7.00pm, Saturday, February 4, at 2pm for a matinee, and an evening performance at 7pm on Saturday in Pickworth Village Hall.

Tickets are priced at £5 and £3 for children under 12-years-old.

They are available from Joe Seddon on 01529 497681 or joe.seddon@gmail.com