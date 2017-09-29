Theatre: The groom is missing from wedding play at Heckington

A comedic play which features a bride looking for her groom is coming to Heckington Village Hall.

Heckington Players present Wedding of The Year from Thursday, September 21, to Saturday, September 30, at 7.30pm.

It features two demented aunts, an accident-prone potential husband, and a wedding planned down to every detail without a groom.

Tickets, priced at £9, are available from www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk, 0333 666 3366, or from the venue on Thursday evening.