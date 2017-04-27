Three-day narrowboat festival at South Kyme this bank holiday weekend

Sleaford Navigation Trust are holding a Bank Holiday festival in South Kyme to celebrate 30 years since the opening of the Bottom Lock.

The South Kyme May Day Bank Holiday Weekend will start on Friday, April 28, and finish on Sunday, April 30.

On the Friday evening, there is a fish and chip supper in The Hume from 5pm to 9.30pm. Booking is advised.

On Saturday, there is table top sale at South Kyme Village Hall (Coronation Hall), from 11am.

There will also be a duck race from 4pm at the Kyme Eau footbridge, and scare crow and best dressed narrow boat competitions.

In the evening, there is an 80s disco and barbecue in South Kyme Village Hall from 7pm. Tickets are priced at £10 for the disco and barbecue.

On Sunday, there is boat service at St Mary and All Saints Church at 11am, a village fete from 2pm at Coronation Hall, and a bouncy castle, food, annual village meeting and quiz.

It is free entry and food for South Kyme residents and boaters.

For tickets, call Craig on 01526 860188 or Steve on 07867 972700.