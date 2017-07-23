Trader tips for festive season in North Kesteven

Christmas has come early, as a workshop will be taking place in September with tips for Yuletide traders.

For the second year running, North Kesteven District Council (NKDC) has organised the workshop.

This year, it will take place on Tuesday, September 12, from 5.30pm in the NKDC chamber, in Kesteven Street.

It will be jam-packed with retail tips and tricks from industry experts, Kerching.

Visitors can find out about driving turnover, and increasing footfall and average speed, and encouraging repeat customers.

Colin Birchall from Kerching said: “Christmas is so important for many retail, leisure and service businesses.

“We have brand new content and insight to share for those businesses that attended last year.

“We have a sack full of new ideas to get your tills ringing over Christmas.”

NKDC says it is committed to supporting the economy, businesses in the area, and creating new jobs.

Leader of NKDC Coun Richard Wright said: “I hope as many traders as possible make the most of this opportunity to get expert advice on making the most of the Christmas shopping season.

“By hosting this event and making it free to attend, we’re ensuring that anyone who wants to find out more can do so.”

To book a place for an evening of networking and nibbles, email ecodev@n-kesteven.gov.uk or call 01529 308177.