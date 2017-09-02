Twelfth year for country market event

The twelfth Autumn Country Market event will be held in Easton Walled Gardens, near Sleaford, on Sunday, September 3.

More than 60 stalls will showcase the very best the region has to offer in artisan crafts, rural food, and demonstrations.

Attractions will also include bee-keeping and botanical painting.

It is open from 11am to 4pm.

Entry is priced at £7.25 for adults, and £3.25 for children.

Call 01476 530063 for details.