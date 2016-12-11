Very festive Sounds with RAF Quintet

The Band of the RAF College Brass Quintet are performing in Ruskington next Wednesday afternoon.

This long established ensemble, consisting of two trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba, combines a versatility of repertoire to suit any occasion.

The quintet will perform a varied programme of music at the Christmas Carol Concert at Ruskington Methodist Church starting at 2pm next Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this year the band performed as part of the Edinburgh Military Tattoo, which was taken to Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets for the concert cost £6 and can be obtained from Bob Abbott on 01526 833437, e-mail: r.abbott097@btinternet.com