Village forge will fire up for visitors

There is a chance to see ironworking in a traditional Victorian forge located in the heart Welbourn, near Sleaford.

The forge will next be open to the public on Saturday, December 2, from 10am to 1pm.

This former forge and blacksmith’s workshop dates back to 1864 and is still in good working condition.

The forge opens on the first Saturday of the month.

It now exhibits old photographs, displays and memorabilia along with a restored earth privy.