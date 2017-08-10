Watch The Jungle Book in the great outdoors

A nature park near Sleaford is inviting audiences to its first outdoor cinema experience.

The Natural World Centre, in Whisby, will be screening the 2016 version of The Jungle Book this Saturday, August 12.

A spokesman for the event said: “Enjoy a great evening of activities and a big screen viewing under the stars.”

Tickets for The Jungle Book are priced at £10 for adults and £7.50 per child.

Family tickets with two adults and two children under the age of 16 are priced at £30.

Ticket prices include a children’s craft activity at 6.30pm, and a burger meal with choice of beef, chicken or vegetable, with chips.

There will also be a licensed bar available, as well as cakes, confectionary and posh picnics on sale also.

Audiences are also welcome to bring along their own picnic and drinks to the event if they wish.

Gates open at 6.30pm, with food served from 7pm and the film scheduled to start at 8pm.

You can book tickets for the open air cinema experience by calling the Natural World Centre on 01522 688868.

For further details on future events, visit www.naturalworldcentre.co.uk