What a feast of fun in Digby!

It was a good day for the organisers of this year’s Digby Feast, held last week.

The event was helf at the village Memorial Hall and a highlight was a Spitfire flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Digby Feast. L-R Annabelle Watts 8, Madeleine Watts 5, Caitlin Graves 9, Connor Graves 5. EMN-170717-191721001

One of the event organisers John Fry said the Silver Sounds Brass Band created a splendid atmosphere, and the NK Outreach climbing wall and funfair drew in many families to browse the produce and craft stalls and join in the games.

There was a duck race, Acorn Judo Club display and entertainment by the Angels Dance Squad.

The Pimms stall was popular on the warm day and the show closed with the popular fun dog show.

Digby Feast. Silver Sounds Band performing. EMN-170717-191241001