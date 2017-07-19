Search

What a feast of fun in Digby!

Digby Feast. L-R Ben Drysdale 8 and Leo Drysdale 5 of Digby. EMN-170717-191734001
Digby Feast. L-R Ben Drysdale 8 and Leo Drysdale 5 of Digby. EMN-170717-191734001

It was a good day for the organisers of this year’s Digby Feast, held last week.

The event was helf at the village Memorial Hall and a highlight was a Spitfire flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Digby Feast. L-R Annabelle Watts 8, Madeleine Watts 5, Caitlin Graves 9, Connor Graves 5. EMN-170717-191721001

Digby Feast. L-R Annabelle Watts 8, Madeleine Watts 5, Caitlin Graves 9, Connor Graves 5. EMN-170717-191721001

One of the event organisers John Fry said the Silver Sounds Brass Band created a splendid atmosphere, and the NK Outreach climbing wall and funfair drew in many families to browse the produce and craft stalls and join in the games.

There was a duck race, Acorn Judo Club display and entertainment by the Angels Dance Squad.

The Pimms stall was popular on the warm day and the show closed with the popular fun dog show.

Digby Feast. Silver Sounds Band performing. EMN-170717-191241001

Digby Feast. Silver Sounds Band performing. EMN-170717-191241001

Digby Feast. Angels Dance Squad performing. L-R Lauren 17, Naimh 14, Evie 13, Emma 16, Tamzin 14, Shannon 16, Molly 17. EMN-170717-191224001

Digby Feast. Angels Dance Squad performing. L-R Lauren 17, Naimh 14, Evie 13, Emma 16, Tamzin 14, Shannon 16, Molly 17. EMN-170717-191224001