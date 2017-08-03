Window inspired by latest art exhibition

A creative arts group for young people has been inspired by the latest exhibition at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD).

Creative Young Minds, a group of young people that organise art events and workshops for the public, has created a unique design for the Sense charity shop window, in Southgate.

Members were allocated a budget to invest in unusual or inspiring items from other charity shops around Sleaford.

They were then asked to plan and style the shop window to coincide with The World is Your Dressing Up Box, currently on show at the arts venue in Navigation Wharf.

The exhibition features items designed for and worn by celebrities such as Lady Gaga.

The group were able to work with shoe designer, Milly J Shoes, to design the ultimate pair of heels which are now on sale to one lucky person.

A spokesman for Creative Young Minds said: “The group had the opportunity to express their creativity and identities through this project, as well as learn new design and curatorial skills.”