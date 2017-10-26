Winning entry in Sleaford art gallery competition

There is still time to see the winning entry for Best in Show at a competition organised by the Carre Gallery, in Carre Street, Sleaford.

Kim Wooldridge was given the title after taking part in the Carre Gallery Portrait Exhibition 2017.

Her winning entry was for her portrait entitled Violet, created in pastels.

Violet is on show at the gallery until this Saturday, October 28.

Kim submitted two portraits of 99-year-old Violet, with the winning portrait showing the model in 2017.

The other portrait was a pencil drawing of Violet in 1934.

Competition judge Harriott Brand presented the award at a private viewing earlier this month.

Of the winning entry, Harriott said: “The quality of work in this competition was very high but I kept coming back to this picture and had to choose it as B in S.

“I love the use of pastels, the expression on her face, the little light in her eyes; she looks as if she is about to tell you something.

“What a beauty still hiding beneath life’s sculpting of her face and neck.”