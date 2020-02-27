A smart move into school uniforms as Mayor opens shop

A new retailer in town welcomed the Mayor of Sleaford to officially open his premises at the weekend.

Simon Biggin used to work for Sleaford Clothing before it closed last year.

He opened SJB Uniforms in Market Street in January but received the Mayoral seal of approval on Saturday morning when Coun Adrian Snookes officially cut the ribbon to open the premises.

Simon said: “I am purely stocking school uniforms at the moment but am hoping to expand into workwear, Scouts, Guides and Brownies clothing.

“I have most schools on board, stocking William Alvey, Church Lane, Winchelsea, William Robertson, Carres and Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Others are on my target list. I have a few items of St George’s uniform but they are changing their design.”

He said a key selling point was offering the facility to try on sizes before buying without travelling out of town.