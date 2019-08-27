Advice for businesses on hiring an apprentice

Businesses in South Kesteven can find out about the benefits of hiring an apprentice, thanks to a new staff member at InvestSK.

Amy Clark has just taken up her new role as business and skills officer at InvestSK, South Kesteven District Council’s economic development and regeneration company.

One of her responsibilities will be to engage with businesses and education providers to offer practical support to help companies recruit apprentices through what can seem a confusing process.

By supporting SMEs in the recruitment and training of apprentices and helping them to access the right training solutions, Amy hopes to encourage businesses to stay and grow within South Kesteven.

“Investing in staff trained through apprenticeships can have a huge positive effect on a company’s finances, and can boost staff loyalty and retention,” said Amy. “I will be working with South Kesteven businesses to better understand what’s important to them and how apprenticeships can help them to achieve their business goals.”

l Call 01476 406080 or email amy.clark@investsk.co.uk