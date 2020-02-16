Artisan markets plan for precinct

A shopping precinct in Sleaford is preparing for a year of artisan markets to attract more visitors and excitement to the area.

Traders in Millstream Square, off Southgate are intensifying their efforts to add value to shoppers’ experiences having tested the water by joining in with a small scale event during the town’s Christmas Market last year.

The new initiative is being led by Harriet Wells of Souls Boutique with her mum Lucille Baker.

The first artisan market will be on a food and drink theme on Saturday, March 7 from 10am to 3pm.

Resident retailers will be joined by a selection of local artisan producer stalls, mainly food and drink, with music and entertainment.

Harriet said they intend to theme the events: “We want to run them more and more frequently, with this year planning one every three months.

“We thought it best to kick off with food and drink - hot and cold. Some serving takeaway food, some are products, such as a Spanish meats and cheeses.

“There will be music every hour through the day.

“We have talked about doing it for a couple of years and I sourcing stallholders locally, such as a guy from Boston who does chutneys and pickles. I am handpicking the traders to make such we do not have too many the same, as we only have room for 12.

“We wanted to do something good for the town and raise the profile of Millstream Square for those who still don’t know about it. We now have all the retail units full and so it will help promote us.”

The next market would be on the first Saturday in June, with a family summer theme with a mixture of food, music and crafters.

Harriet said they have been visiting other markets and fairs to find the best mix as it is key to get a good balance with such limited space to give people choice, while being unique.

She said: “There are so many local artisan traders. We want to make sure visitors will want to come away with something, not just browse. We want people to look forward to them and build it up over the next year until it’s every couple of months.”