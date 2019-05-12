Big-hearted Lionesses help charity

Sleaford and District Lionesses have donated £500 to the British Heart Foundation which was partly raised by their group’s Easter quiz event.

Members visited the charity’s new shop in town to present the cheque and are pictured from left: Jackie Creedon - Lioness, Pam Kyte - Lioness president, Nicola Boone - BHF area manager, Maria Quirke - shop manager, and Sharon Kirk - Lioness.

Nicola Boone said they really appreciated the support, having only recently opened on Southgate in the former Thorntons shop.

She added: “We are always looking for donations. It will help towards the ongoing research that we fund.”

Donating could not be easier with a free collections service or you can volunteer to help. To book a free collection, call 0808 250 0024 or visit www.bhf.org.uk/collection