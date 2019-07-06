Builders merchants plan to demolish and replace warehouses in their Sleaford town centre yard

Sleaford-based builders merchant Turnbulls are proposing a drastic programme of demolition and rebuilding of their storage sheds at their Southgate yard.

The family-run business has submitted plans to remove three of its timber and building materials sheds located to the southern side of its site to be replaced with two new warehouse sheds.

Storage floorspace would be reduced from 829 sqm to 576 sqm as this would be along with partial demolition of another shed at the northern end of its sales showroom to to improve access and demolition of the two unoccupied semi-detached houses at the southern corner of the yuard next to Southgate level crossing.

Architect Steve Dunn, acting on behalf of the company, explains in supporting documents to planners that the fact that a small part of the yard is within the town’s designated conservation area is an anomaly.

He explains: “This area has clearly been erroneously included within the Conservation Area. The area concerned has, for a period of more than 40 years, been utilised as a sand and aggregate storage/weigh-bridge area falling within

the defined boundary of a builders merchant’s premises.

“It can clearly be seen that the proposal (which, in any case, is situated physically remote from the Conservation Area boundary) will have no effect whatsoever upon the Conservation Area setting.

“As a result, it is asserted that the proposal has no effect whatsoever upon the Conservation Area or upon the setting of the Conservation Area.”