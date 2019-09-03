Businesses make awards cut

Sleaford-area businesses are among the finalists in this year’s Select Lincolnshire awards.

Organised and hosted by Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce and Select Lincolnshire, the winners will be announced during an awards ceremony taking place at Lincoln Minster School on Thursday, September 19.

Vying for an honour is The Farm Kitchen, at Ewerby Thorpe, in the Education/Teaching Establishment of the Year category, and The Red Lion, at Digby, a Pub of the Year finalist.

The awards aim to recognise and reward the people and businesses which make up Lincolnshire’s billion-pound food and farming industry.

See www.lincs-chamber.co.uk details about getting tickets.