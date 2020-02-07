Calling all the heroes! Can you cut it in super group?

Do you have what it takes to become the next local superhero?

Emma Triassi is on the unusual hunt for two ideal candidates to join her band of super hero lookalikes to perform at gala events and children’s parties.

Heroes Assemble was set up by the Sleaford businesswoman a year ago to delight children at parties and fundraising events.

They have staged events for Marie Curie, Breast Cancer Care and for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance at the town’s last Christmas Market in Millstream Square and the Market Place.

Emma, from Greylees, explains: “It started off when we did it for my son’s birthday and all the male members of the family dressed up in cheap costumes for him. We then thought we could do it for parties and got more, better quality costumes.

“We were asked to turn up at parties and posed for photos in an empty shop in the Millstream precinct at Christmas.

“We have now got more costumes to expand and are looking for more actors.”

One of the team is in the armed forces and has been reassigned to work elsewhere, while another has just become a new dad, so they need extra people.

Emma said: “We are getting busier and want to be able to attend more than one party on the same day if they want the same character. Sometimes they don’t want the whole group, but for charity events we all come along.

“I dress up as a security guard and do the music, dancing and games for the kids. With more people we could do two or three parties if they all want Captain America.

“We have parties booked every weekend this month.”

Among the updated costumes, she is particularly pleased with the Iron Man one and the Hulk, made in Russia, to fit her partner.

There are a number of criteria to apply, particularly being in shape and the ability to do the dance routines to their specially created soundtracks - she even has a backflipping 16-year-old Spiderman.

Emma added: “They must have a great personality, be good with children and be prepared for a CRB check, of course.”

Anyone interested can get in touch through her Facebook page or drop in to see Emma at her other business, Gorgeous sun tan centre in Millstream Square.