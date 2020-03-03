Chance for farmers to get advice on business planning

Farmers looking for practical advice on planning for the future of their business are invited to attend a free seminar near Sleaford next month.

The Looking to the Future event is being co-hosted by leading agricultural consultancy Active Business Partnerships, accountancy practice Duncan & Toplis, and Clydesdale & Yorkshire Bank, with each organisation giving a presentation on the day.

Alex Olivant, farm business consultant at Active Business Partnerships, will give a talk focused on the Agricultural Bill, a piece of legislation which aims – in the Government’s words – ‘to boost productivity and reward environmental improvements in the farming sector for decades to come’.

She said: “The new Agricultural Bill has put a fresh focus on the relationship between farming and the environment and we will be presenting the likely changes that will impact farms in the next few years.”

Mark Chatterton, Duncan & Toplis director, will give a talk on the subject of accounting and tax planning, while Brian Richardson, head of agriculture at Clydesdale & Yorkshire Bank, will give a presentation titled ‘a positive future for the agricultural industry after Brexit’.

The event will take place at Fulbeck Village Hall, on Wednesday, March 18, from 4.30-7pm. Presentations will be followed by wine tasting of Ownsworth’s, of Fulbeck.

Book online at https://tinyurl.com/wz9lpkh