Chance for farmers to get advice on business planning

Alex Olivant, farm business consultant from Active Business Partnerships.
Alex Olivant, farm business consultant from Active Business Partnerships.

Farmers looking for practical advice on planning for the future of their business are invited to attend a free seminar near Sleaford next month.

The Looking to the Future event is being co-hosted by leading agricultural consultancy Active Business Partnerships, accountancy practice Duncan & Toplis, and Clydesdale & Yorkshire Bank, with each organisation giving a presentation on the day.

Alex Olivant, farm business consultant at Active Business Partnerships, will give a talk focused on the Agricultural Bill, a piece of legislation which aims – in the Government’s words – ‘to boost productivity and reward environmental improvements in the farming sector for decades to come’.

She said: “The new Agricultural Bill has put a fresh focus on the relationship between farming and the environment and we will be presenting the likely changes that will impact farms in the next few years.”

Mark Chatterton, Duncan & Toplis director, will give a talk on the subject of accounting and tax planning, while Brian Richardson, head of agriculture at Clydesdale & Yorkshire Bank, will give a presentation titled ‘a positive future for the agricultural industry after Brexit’.

The event will take place at Fulbeck Village Hall, on Wednesday, March 18, from 4.30-7pm. Presentations will be followed by wine tasting of Ownsworth’s, of Fulbeck.

Book online at https://tinyurl.com/wz9lpkh