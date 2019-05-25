Chip shop chain raises £32,000

A fish and chip shop chain with outlets including Sleaford and Ruskington has celebrated 30 years in business in the county by smashing its charity fundraising target of £30,000.

The Elite Fish & Chip Company wanted to do something memorable in honour of the company’s 30th anniversary in 2018.

The funds were to be divided equally between the RAF Association, the RNLI and Sleaford Dementia Support.

Fundraising efforts have included live music evenings, competitions and a charity quiz. An exclusive beer, named by one of Elite’s customers, was also launched in collaboration with The Lincolnshire Brewing Company.

On Monday last week, Elite staff and representatives from the charities gathered at Elite’s restaurant and takeaway in Sleaford to hear the final count of £32,128.92.

Adrian Tweedale, Co-Director at The Elite Fish & Chip Company, was proud of his team’s efforts and said: “The RNLI was chosen because of the fantastic work it does to save lives at sea and the RAF Association was chosen because of the company’s long-standing military ties. Sleaford Dementia Support was chosen as our third charity because my mother Freda suffered with dementia during the last years of her life.”

Rebecca Mezzo, from Sleaford Dementia Support, said: “We’ll be able to make such a difference to people with dementia and their carers from Sleaford and the surrounding villages. Thank you just doesn’t seem enough.”