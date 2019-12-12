Chocolate box gifts donated to hospital children’s ward

A nursing and care agency in Sleaford has been thrilled by the public’s response when it asked for donations of chocolate selection boxes to present as gifts to the Children’s Ward at Lincoln County Hospital.

Charlotte Walton-Gollop, branch manager at Sleaford’s Prestige Nursing and Care, said they have been settling into their new office in the old NatWest Bank on Northgate and will soon be holding an official opening event.

One of the staff members has a sister who works at the Lincoln hospital as a nurse and the team felt it would be nice to give the children a treat.

From starting with selection boxes it has escalated to people coming in with toys and colouring sets too. Last year they invited donations of Advent calendars.

Charlotte said: “We have had lots of people just come in off the street and drop things in having seen our posters, which has been lovely. We have also promoted the collection on Facebook.”

The donations are to be collected today (Wednesday).