County fears a job crisis under points based immigration system - MP praises new system for doctors

Emile has worked in Lincolnshire’s agriculture industry for the last 10 years.

He spends shifts picking seasonal produce from strawberries to peas, beans and sprouts.

Emile says: “It is either too warm in the summer or too cold in the winter.

“But then, that is the weather in England. Crazy, eh?”

He and his fellow workers are often up at four in the morning and walk nearly two miles to catch a mini bus that takes them to their place of work.

Generally, they are in the fields from 7am until, as Emile explains, ‘when the boss says we finish’.

If there’s no work outdoors, he’s often asked to clean out chicken or pig units.

“It’s hard work, he adds, “but it is a job. The pay is OK - more than other countries.”

Emile was born in Poland and moved to England with his wife in the 1990s.

Next year, the couple hoped at least three other family members would move to England. Post-Brexit, though, he’s not so sure.

Last week, the Government announced plans for a new points system to control number of foreign workers in this country.

Lincolnshire has a high percentage of non-British workers - and not just in agriculture either. Bodies representing farming, catering, social care and nursing are warning it will be difficult to recruit staff under the new system.

The Royal College of Nursing says the proposals would ‘not meet the health and care needs of the population’.

National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters raised ‘serious concerns’ about the ‘failure to recognise British food and farming’s needs.’ And the Food and Drink Federation spoke of concerns about bakers, meat processors and workers making food like cheese and pasta not qualifying under the new system.

Despite those warnings, the Government insists that the 3.2 million EU citizens who have applied to stay in the UK after Brexit will meet labour demands.

The Home Office points out there are schemes to ease restrictions on key low-skilled/low-paid jobs. The Government is also insisting employers should ‘adjust and adapt’ and look to give more jobs to British workers.

According to one local farmer, that will create problems. The farmer, who did not want to be named, says he regularly employs 20 to 30 Eastern Europeans - depending on the time of year.

He says they turn up on time, rarely complain about the weather, are happy to work over-time, and are rarely off sick. Everything, he adds, that Brits are not.

The farmer is not alone in his view. Many others employers fear what impact a potential reduction in foreign workers will have.

Profit margins are already low. Increasing wages would inevitably mean a hike in prices.

And what about the care industry? Foreign workers make up a sixth of the 840,000 workforce in England.

They are responsible for administering daily help to older and disabled adults in care homes and in the community. According to the BBC, there are already significant shortages - one in every 11 posts is unfilled.

Just like our hospitals, the care system relies heavily on migrants. However, it is hard to see how these workers would qualify for a visa. The average pay, at under £20,000, is too low to earn any points.

The roles are not classed a ‘shortage occupation’.

All this in an area of the country which saw some of the biggest percentage votes in favour of leaving the EU, with reducing immigration a big factor... but at what cost?

○ Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, Dr Caroline Johnson, spoke in the House of Commons on Monday to congratulate the Home Secretary, Priti Patel on bringing forward the points-based immigration system.

She commented: “As an NHS doctor, I have worked with many talented colleagues from around the world. Can she (the Home Secretary) confirm that the new NHS visa will enable doctors from around the world to come and work in the NHS quickly and easily?”

Mrs Patel replied: “It is a fast-track NHS visa, so the applications will be processed within two to three weeks, provided that they are sponsored directly by parts of the NHS system. That will apply to doctors, nurses and allied healthcare professionals.”

Managing Director of Sleaford recruitment agency Ambitions Personnel, Mandy Watson, suggests employers will possibly have to rethink their approach when hiring. This may result in paying higher wages or turning to automation.