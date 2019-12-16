Crafty gifts at festive market

Sunny, crisp weather greeted visitors to Gifted, the two-day annual contemporary Christmas craft market hosted by The National Centre for Craft and Design in Sleaford over the weekend.

There was a festive welcome for shoppers, browsers and families, with over 150 designer/makers featured in the craft marquee, shop and Roof Gallery, as well as family craft workshops and current exhibitions for people to get involved with.

Gifted Christmas crafts market at NCCD. Emma Jackson of Silver Soles, talking to Nev and Lesley Tracey of Pointon. EMN-190912-100826001

It was billed as the perfect event to browse and buy quality, handmade, bespoke gifts in the run up to Christmas.

Event Coordinator, Katie Lowe said: “We had such a fun and successful weekend, packed full of craft, making activities and live music.

“Thank you to everyone who visited and took part this weekend. We’re really grateful to all of the stallholders and artists who ran workshops and of course all of the visitors who supported handmade by buying or making at Gifted this year.

“We tried to make the event a bit cosier by bringing the makers and entertainment into one festive space and we also introduced a mince pie and mulled wine stand for visitors to enjoy whilst browsing the 20 specialist craft stalls.”

Gifted Christmas crafts market at NCCD. Elizabeth Smallman with her lampshade designs. EMN-190912-100838001

The fun creative drop-in activities for all the family provided an antidote to the festive hustle and bustle of the High Street.

You could take part in a creative craft trail around the building, make festive paper chain decorations for your tree, use lino printing techniques to make your own bespoke tags and gift bags or join the Hare Aware team for a range of Christmas craft activities such as lino printing and making ‘hare bells’ to boost awareness of the falling numbers of the creatures locally due to illegal hare coursing and raising funds to further the campaign.

Activities included having a go at creating copper tree decorations with artist Hilo Milo and needle felt cacti making with artist Hannah Price.

Funds from the drop-in arts activities will go to help continue developing and expanding the NCCD arts programme for all.

Gifted Christmas crafts market at NCCD. Claire Righini-Brand of Hare Aware EMN-190912-100859001

There were refreshments and festive snacks at catering wagons and inside the Riverside Café and live music stage to add to the atmosphere in the craft marquee featuring artistes such as Lynn McFarland.

* Trio 643 will be playing some jazz standards as well as more contemporary tunes in the cafe area at the NCCD on Monday, December 16. You might even hear a few Christmas tunes if they arefeeling suitably festive.

The music will be from 11am until 1.30pm.

Gifted Christmas crafts market at NCCD. Jackie Ward with her upcycled art. EMN-190912-100915001

Gifted Christmas crafts market at NCCD. Lynn McFarland EMN-190912-100744001

Gifted Christmas crafts market at NCCD. Vanessa Stone with her paper cutting art work. EMN-190912-100757001