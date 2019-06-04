Decade of huge growth for firm

From humble beginnings in a garden shed - to huge new premises and annual turn-over of £11 million - this Heckington firm has seen an incredible decade of growth.

Sleaford Building Services was first established in owner Barry Exton’s back garden in 2003 - but has now grown into one of the largest independent mechanical and electrical contractors in the East Midlands.

Having outgrown its current home in Heckington, it is now moving to a new state-of-the-art site in Sleaford - which is five times bigger than its current site and will create a further 20 jobs.

The move marks an incredible decade of growth for the company during which it has worked on a host of multi-million contracts including a new medical centre at the University of Nottingham, a sports centre at the University of Hull, National Trust properties Belton House and Brodsworth Hall, Rampton Hospital and several new fire stations and across the Midlands.

Locally, the company has been involved in projects to build the International Bomber Command Centre, Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth, the Epic Centre at the showground and the refurbishment of the arts, theatre and music block at the Grimsby Institute.

Managing director Barry Exton believes the unique combination of 3D modelling, off site fabrication and ongoing maintenance has set the company apart from competitors.

“The move to our new home marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company. We have certainly come a long way since I operated out of a shed in my back garden,” said Mr Exton.

“Our staff are very eager to complete the move and we can’t wait to bring all our operations together under one roof for the first time. We have already enjoyed incredible growth over the last decade and I am confident this next step will put us on the road to even greater success.”

He added: “We are currently on the verge of securing some really large contracts that will catapult the company from a leader in the region into a national force. It’s exciting times for us.”

The move to the new base at Sleaford Enterprise Park will allow the company to combine its stores, plant storage facility, fabrication workshop and offices in a single site.

Some of SBS’s operation will move to the new office in the coming weeks, with the rest following later this year after a complete refurbishment of the building. All of the company’s 70 staff will be relocated and the building will allow for further growth. SBS says it expects to be recruiting 20 new staff once it settles into its new 14,000 sq ft home.