Dental practice plan for pair of unwanted precinct shop units

A Yorkshire-based orthodontist practice is proposing to open up a branch in two vacant units of a Sleaford shopping precinct.

Subject to planning approval, Trinity House Orthodontics hopes to open at units 11 and 12 in the Riverside Shopping Precinct off Southgate.

The specialist orthodontic practice provides treatment of braces to children and young adults on the NHS from practices in Wakefield, Barnsley, Selby and Goole.

Agent Patrick Townsend of Johnson Mowat explains in the application to North Kesteven District Council: “The firm now seeks to expand further into Lincolnshire, and seeks to open a practice in Sleaford. As part of the expansion the practice will seek to increase its varying level of roles from an orthodontist and orthodontic therapists to dental nurses and receptionist, which will be recruited from the local area and therefore provide a sustainable employment opportunity.”

Mr Townsend claims there is no demand for the units as shops: “The units were last used in excess of five years ago and have remained vacant since this time, and in spite of extensive marketing no retail user has come forward to take the premises.”

The practice would provide specialist NHS dental care in an accessible location to Sleaford area people who at present are having to travel out of the area to obtain their treatment, reducing disruption to working and school days. It is anticipated it would see on average 40 patients per day, and the business would employ six full time staff.

NHS practices are required to offer extended hours, and so it is likely they would offer evening hours twice a week and up to two Saturdays a month.