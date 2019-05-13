Dunston housing development

A building scheme for 12 homes proposed for land in Dunston is being viewed favourably by local villagers.

The development put forward by the Bannister family, who live in the village, would be on land behind The Orchards bungalow, off Lincoln Road. There would be eight executive homes with garages, including one for the applicant’s grandaughter plus three affordable homes built for North Kesteven District Council and a fourth low cost home for sale.

The Orchards bungalow would be demolished to access the new site.

The proposal includes donation of picturesque grounds to the Village Hall with footpaths linking Lincoln Road and Chapel Lane, opening up an area of Dunston Beck.

The public and parish council were largely supportive of the plans presented during a community information event with 74 comment papers supplied.