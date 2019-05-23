England rugby legend Rory Underwood set to open UK’s biggest hot tub showroom and training centre in Sleaford this Saturday

A Billinghay-based business is opening what it claims to be the UK’s largest hot tub showroom this Bank Holiday weekend with the help of an England rugby star.

1 Stop Spas holds its grand opening at its new premises on Sellwood Court, Sleaford Enterprise Park, on Saturday to Monday, with the ribbon cut at 10am on Saturday by British Lions and England all time top try scorer Rory Underwood.

Managing director Chris Brady said the new venue will become a centre of excellence for the hot tub industry.

Initially, Mr Brady says, it will create five extra jobs with the potential of expanding into a further unit for warehousing and an extension to their training facility which they plan to set up, meaning even more jobs within 12 months.

Mr Brady said: “We want to set up a centre of excellence where the trade can send their staff for product and safety and sales training.”

The rooms would also be available for hire.