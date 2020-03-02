Festival which celebrates all things cycling set to return

A free family event which celebrates all things cycling will return for the second year running in June.

Cycle Fest will return to Doddington Hall on Sunday, June 21, from 8am to 4pm.

Organised by Access Lincoln, North Kesteven District Council and Giant, Cycle Fest is a free, fun, family event that celebrates all things cycling.

At the first event last year, over 800 people enjoyed cycling activities, including a bike trails, led-rides, simulators, taster sessions and even a treasure hunt.

This year, the event coincides with The Giant Lincoln Sportive at Doddington Hall.

The sportive has four set distances for riders to choose from – between 33 and 100 miles – and each take in some beautiful parts of Lincoln and the surrounding area.

Alison Mackfall, Access Lincoln Project Coordinator, said: “Last year, the support for the inaugural Cycle Fest was fantastic with families, amateur cyclists and semi-professionals all joining in the fun.

“Once again, this year’s Cycle Fest will bring cycling fever to the beautiful grounds of Doddington Hall with something for everyone to get involved in.

“By coinciding the event with The Giant Lincoln Sportive, we’re expecting even more people to join us and show their love for life on two wheels.”

The news of Cycle Fest’s return to Lincolnshire comes after the Department for Transport extended the funding for the Access Lincoln project for a further year.

The project – run in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Lincoln BIG – aims to provide residents, commuters and visitors with more travel choices, helping them to save time and money, lead healthier lifestyles and protect our environment.

You can find out more about this year’s Cycle Fest on the Access Lincoln website at www.accesslincoln.co.uk.

For information on The Giant Lincoln Sportive, visit www.doddingtonhall.com/event/lincoln-cycle-sportive.