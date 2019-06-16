Fledgling design business looking to sponsor teams

A Sleaford design and print company is looking to support its local community and sports teams by offering its services and sponsorship.

Joshua and Sam Donner run Castle Print, which provides creative and print services to businesses, charities, clubs and individuals across Lincolnshire having started in January.

The brothers grew up in Walcott. They worked freelance as designers from university until setting up their business. Joshua said: “The first few months have been a success. We have been printing 40 T-shirts for Sleaford Badminton Club squad. This is the most recent project of several we have done for clients in the Sleaford area.”

They currently sponsor young team GB archer Jacob Boden of Sleaford. Joshua said: “We’re very keen to connect with both local charities, sports teams and individuals around Sleaford and either contribute financially or through assisting with artwork creation and print.”

Visit: www.castle-print.co.uk