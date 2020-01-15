Former chef to re-open restaurant

A chef who formerly worked at a popular Sleaford restaurant is to return to resurrect it.

Miller’s Cafe Bar and Brasserie in Money’s Yard closed suddenly in November citing problems with recruiting staff to maintain its high service standards.

Up to 30 full and part time staff found themselves out of a job before Christmas as a result.

Now Anthony Smith, 28, from Coningsby, has signed a lease and is to take charge as executive chef. He currently runs the kitchen at a hotel near Lincoln and will be bringing sous chef, Harry Rudkin, along as his head chef.

He intends to open by March 1 after some minor refurbishments and is already taking bookings by email at bookings@millerssleaford.com

Anthony said: “It made sense to take it on as we already know how it operates so thought we’d give it a go. It’s the next step up really.”

He added: “Nothing much is changing inside, just tweaks.

“We are in the process of recruiting, looking to take about 25 staff from the local area. All the old staff that have applied are being offered interviews, and some will be re-recruited.

“Both of us worked at Millers several years ago, that’s our main reason for taking it on.

“We are marketing it as a bar and restaurant – not a cafe, the food offering will be very similar. The food will be using the best of local produce through working with local suppliers and making as much as possible on site.”

He said that menus are being finalised and will be online soon.