Global honour for hot tub firm

A Sleaford-area business has once again won international recognition for its work in the hot tub sector.

1 Stop Spas claimed multiple honours at the latest Marquis Spas Global Dealer Conference and Awards, held in Oregon, USA.

This included, for the fifth consecutive year, the United Kingdom Top Customer gong.

The firm won the award for top international dealer for the first time, as well.

It follows the opening of a flagship Hot Tub Showroom and Centre of Excellence in Sellwood Court, Sleaford, last May, creating a number of local jobs. Its other site, in Billinghay, now specialises in pre-owned and factory clearance hot tubs and swim spas.

Managing director Chris Brady said: “We are pleased to put Sleaford on the global map for the hot tub industry.”