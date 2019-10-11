Going, going gone - demolition work begins on derelict houses to reshape Sleaford builder’s merchant yard

Sleaford-based builders merchant Turnbulls began their drastic programme of demolition and rebuilding of their storage sheds at their Southgate yard this week.

The family-run business submitted plans to remove three of its timber and building materials sheds located to the southern side of its site to be replaced with two new warehouse sheds.

Almost gone. The scene yesterday (Thursday). EMN-191110-182431001

There would also be partial demolition of another shed at the northern end of its sales showroom to improve access and on Thursday work began on demolition of the two unoccupied semi-detached houses at the southern corner of the yard next to Southgate level crossing.

The houses were completely levelled by the end of today (Friday) with rubble being loaded up and taken away by demolition experts.

Architect Steve Dunn, acting on behalf of the company, explained in their planning application submitted over the summer: “The area concerned has, for a period of more than 40 years, been utilised as a sand and aggregate storage/weigh-bridge area falling within the defined boundary of a builders merchant’s premises.

“It can clearly be seen that the proposal (which, in any case, is situated physically remote from the Conservation Area boundary) will have no effect whatsoever upon the Conservation Area setting.”