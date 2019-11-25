Hair and beauty supplies wholesaler opens in town offering unique service

The proprietor of a new hair and beauty wholesale business has recently opened in Sleaford - backed and supported by the district council’s business development team.

Dena Field has launched Delightful Hair and Beauty at Unit 6, Royal Oak Business Park, off East Road.

She says her business is unique to Sleaford and ultimately will support many other small hair, beauty and nail businesses in the local area, saving them time and money travelling to wholesalers in surrounding towns and cities.

Dena said: “I have been a part-time mobile hairdresser for many years and my sister has been a beautician by trade too. We usually have to go to Lincoln or Grantham to get our stuff and so I am looking at serving local professionals in the beauty trade who work mobile or in shops.”

She is looking to adapt her business hours to best suit her customers as often they work long hours and have young famiiles, catering for evening apointments, but she is currently open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-1.30pm.

Dena said: “Our location is great - on the edge of town for walking distance and easy access by road.

“Once I am established I want to recruit an apprentice and create a couple of jobs as well as running some short courses as I have lined up a couple of trainers to save people having to travel to colleges out of town. Local salons are already keen to work with me on that and so I hope it will help any student hairdressers and beauticians.”

Having originally opened in August, she has struggled to get sorted out with her phone and broadband access due to a mix up with the address of her unit with BT Openreach, but that has now been resolved, she said.

Dena said: “It went on for weeks until another business owner got involved and discovered it was all a mistake and they had been trying to connect us to the wrong site. It has been difficult being a new business as I could not commit to printing stationery and leaflets.

“More importantly we can now establish our online presence and shop.”